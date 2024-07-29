Azerbaijan, Serbia expand cooperation in field of culture [PHOTOS]

29 July 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received the Serbian Culture Minister, co-chairman of the Inter-Governmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia Nikola Selaković to discuss prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Adil Karimli emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are developing comprehensively on the basis of the relations between the leaders of the two countries based on sincere friendship and mutual trust.

The minister noted wide prospects for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

At the same time, there is a legal basis for cooperation in the field of culture. In 2011, an agreement on cooperation in the field of culture was signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Nikola Selaković expressed his gratitude for the sincere reception and highly appreciated the meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia held in Baku.

During the conversation, a wide format of cooperation in various fields of culture was discussed.

It was brought to attention that within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 29), scheduled for November, there will be discussions on the impact of climate change on culture, as well as the role of culture in environmental protection. Serbia was invited to participate in COP29.

Nikola Selaković in turn, invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Adil Karimli to for an official visit to Serbia.

