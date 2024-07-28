Azerbaijan arranges informational tour for group of sculptors and artists to Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

28 July 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs and the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district have conducted an information for a group of sculptors and artists to Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

During the tour, participants were briefed on the ongoing restoration and construction projects in the district under President Ilham Aliyev's guidance, as well as the efforts to facilitate the return of local residents to their homeland.

The artists had the opportunity to explore Kalbajar's captivating natural beauty, witness the aftermath of Armenian atrocities, engage with local residents, and capture the scenery through various artistic mediums.

The group visited key sites such as the city of Kalbajar, the ancient Khudaveng Monastery, and the Sarsang water reservoir, expressing satisfaction with the informative and productive trip.

