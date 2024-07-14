"Sirun Jan" removed from multiple YouTube pages; efforts continue

14 July 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

The lyrics and music of the song "Garabagh", originally composed by Azerbaijani composer Bahram Nasibov, were altered by Gor Yepremyan and released under the title "Sirun jan" as an "Armenian Folk" song on various music platforms.

The Ministry of Culture and the Intellectual Property Agency are collaborating to prevent this plagiarism of our national musical heritage, Azernews reports.

Both institutions extend their appreciation to the public for supporting and protesting against this appropriation by Armenia.

Initially, "Sirun jan" by the Armenian singer has already been removed from several YouTube pages. Efforts are underway to eliminate and prohibit the song from other music platforms such as YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

---

