Baku to host third SALAM Int'l Youth Film Festival

Baku will host SALAM International Children and Youth Film Festival for the third time on August 26-29, Azernews reports.

Around 400 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, and Great Britain are expected to take part in the festival.

The festival program and films participating in the festival competition will be presented later. Follow the updates on the festival's page on social networks.

SALAM International Children and Youth Film Festival was founded in 2019 by the Narimanfilm film company, the general sponsor of the festival is PASHA Holding.

The festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education and Science, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival's first edition held by the film studio on September 2-5, 2019, was a huge success.

Screenings of films from different countries, meetings with directors and actors, discussions of films, as well as showing short videos made by teenagers on the big screen made a special impression on the guests and participants.

Each of the 300 teenagers who took part in the Festival spent these four days with great pleasure.

In a word, SALAM International Children and Youth Film Festival, which united representatives of 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Germany, Italy, Macedonia, India, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, Croatia, Ukraine, Pakistan, was able to take its unique place in the cultural life, causing positive reviews both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

As a result, applications began to be received both from schools in Baku and the country's regions, as well as from foreign countries, to participate in the 2nd SALAM Film Festival.

Over 400 teenagers took part in the 2nd SALAM International Film Festival. Around 15 foreign countries were represented at the festival.

This year's festival is also expected to leave positive memories in the minds of participants and will enliven the country's cultural agenda.

"The main goal of the festival is to create friendly ties between young people of Azerbaijan and other countries and to promote the Azerbaijani culture. It also aims to educate youth in accordance with global spiritual values, as well as to form a good artistic taste and understanding of cinema among the younger generation by showcasing the high quality professional films, said the festival's founder and director, Honored Cultural Worker Nariman Mammadov.

For registration, please click the link:

https://www.salamfest.az/en/contacts

