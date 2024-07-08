Merab Amzoev stuns his music fans at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

8 July 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Merab Amzoev has performed for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Palace with a large-scale concert, Azernews reports.

The musician presented an interesting musical program for his music fans in Baku.

Merab easily gathers halls of people who want to hear his unique voice live, which has a bewitching and even therapeutic effect. Fans call him "the Velvet Voice of Georgia", "Georgian Diamond" and "Georgian Celentano".

The special guest of the evening was the popular Azerbaijani chanson performer, winner of international competitions Jalal Abbasov.

Merab Amzoev is a musician, guitarist, singer, and cover artist. He writes his own songs and reinterprets famous hits by popular artists. The singer performs original songs and covers in Georgian, Russian, English, Italian, Spanish, and French.

The musician became famous in Georgia in 2017 after participating in the X Factor and Georgian Idol shows.

He reached the peak of his popularity in 2023, when videos of him performing cover versions of popular songs literally flooded the Internet and received millions of views on social networks.

Note that the concert was organized by AzKonsert.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

