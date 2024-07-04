Bulbul Vocal School calls for young talents

4 July 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Bulbul Vocal School, which carries the artistic traditions inherited by the founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul) has announced the admission of students for the new academic year, Azernews reports.

The vocal school accepts young talents between the ages of 10 and 35. Those who want to join Bulbul Vocal School must send their applications until July 20, 2024.The participants who passed the first stage will be interviewed on August 20-25.

Bulbul Vocal School, which was founded by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov has been operating for a year now, where free vocal lessons are held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

For his rare musical gift, as a child he was nicknamed "Bulbul" (translated from Azerbaijani as nightingale), which became his stage name.

Bulbul spent his childhood and youth in Shusha; the atmosphere of this city, permeated with poetry and mugham, served as a fruitful basis for his work.

The strength of his talent and uniqueness lay in his wide range of voice, clear artistic diction, and high stage culture. Bulbul's repertoire was incredibly rich and rich.

Performing classical works in several languages, Bulbul paid great attention to the Azerbaijani language. He was also an outstanding teacher, passing on his experience and the secrets of art to talented youth. His creativity and activities had a great influence on the vocal art of the entire East, becoming an excellent example for our modern performers.

