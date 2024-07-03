Azerbaijani writers included in long list of Russian Prize Literary Contest

3 July 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Writers' Union has announced the Russian Prize International Literary Competition, Azernews reports.

The long list of applicants for the contest includes 52 works (25 in the Prose nomination and 27 in the Poetry nomination) by authors from 20 countries.

Ravil Zaripov (Yenisei Rafting) and Sanan Ismayilov (Typos) will represent Azerbaijan in the Prose nomination.

Adalat Ismayilov (Colorblind) and Marat Shafiyev (Second Wind) will present their works in the Poetry nomination.

A short list of applicants for the Russian Prize will be announced in August 2024.

The names of the award winners (three in each category) will be announced in Moscow on September 9, 2024.

This year, 591 applications were registered for the prize from authors from 55 countries.

Russian Prize is the only international literary competition in Russia designed for authors living abroad and writing in Russian.

The Russian Prize International Literary Competition was established in 2015 by the order to preserve and develop Russian literature as a unique phenomenon of world culture.

The literary competition aims to increase the social significance of modern Russian literature, attract reader and public attention to it, and support Russian-speaking writers of the world.

