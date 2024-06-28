Austrian Martin Listabarth Trio thrills guests of Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

28 June 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Austrian band Martin Listabarth Trio has thrilled the guests of the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

Jazz pianist and composer Martin Listabart creates music that combines tonal elegance and musical inventiveness with playfulness, wit, and interesting transitions.

He draws inspiration for his compositions from landscapes and cities, people, and personal encounters. This is reflected in very emotional music - sometimes melancholic, sometimes tense, sometimes funny, seasoned with harmonic and rhythmic subtleties.

That evening, the Martin Listabarth Trio delighted the Baku audience with an exquisite jazz cocktail, combining classic jazz with notes of oriental melodies.

The melodies surprised and immersed listeners in a nostalgic atmosphere, recognising their native tunes, while the performance in neon light gave the evening a special aura. The musicians were able to create a cosy and warm atmosphere that made the evening unforgettable.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

