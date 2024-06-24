Project "Our Caucasus" presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

Landmark Baku has hosted a presentation of Nini Karseladze's cultural and educational project "Our Caucasus" as part of the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played at the opening of the evening.

The project author, Nini Karseladze, for whom Baku became her second hometown after Tbilisi, said that the goal of the "Our Caucasus" project is to build a cultural bridge between the countries of the South Caucasus and promote Caucasian traditions throughout the world.

Azerbaijan's cultural figures have already become guests of the project, including the well-known sculptor, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, pianist and composer, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, TV presenter, historian, and tour guide Fuad Akhundov.

Among the guests were Advisor to the Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan David Chikvaidze, writer Chingiz Abdullayev, director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Centre Anna Ibrahimbayova, founder and director of the Baku International Piano Festival, laureate of international competitions, jazzman and pianist, Honoured Artist Shahin Novrasli, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, champion freestyle wrestling world champion Khazar Isaev, laureate of international competitions, violinist Lala Mukhtarova, writer Natella Osmanli, poetess Ulviyya Akhundova, Ph.D. in Art History Narmina Aghasi, representatives of culture and the public, diplomatic missions.

The speakers stressed the importance of implementing the "Our Caucasus" project and holding the Baku Piano Festival to promote high human values, cultures, and traditions among people.

In the evening, Azerbaijani and Georgian compositions were performed by Zaza Tsereteli and Shahin Ismayilov, solo and in duet with Nini Karseladze.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of Georgian pianist and composer Iya Maisuradze, a participant in the Baku Piano Festival. The musician performed Georgian compositions and even accompanied Nini Karseladze.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only about the magical performances of virtuosos on the piano and keyboard instruments, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most discerning music lovers and give vivid emotions.

The founder and director of the Baku Piano Festival is a laureate of international competitions, a jazzman and pianist, and the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahin Novrasli.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

