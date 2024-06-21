Fuzuli's ghazals recited at International Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Centre has hosted an evening dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The name of the outstanding poet, thinker, translator, and one of the creators of the literary Azerbaijani language, Muhammad Fuzuli, has always entered the history of the county. The poet created fine examples of Azerbaijani poetry in his native language after Nasimi. His poetic expressions are characterised by sincerity, passion, and melancholy.

The artistic and musical evening was organised by the Art of Mugham Department of the Faculty of Musical Art at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Under the leadership of People's Artist Simara Imanova, Mugham singers Gulshan Aliyeva, Vugar Abilov, Gunel Karimova, Shirali Mammadov, Zumryud Karimova, Elim Omarov, and Rena Mehraliyeva performed at the concert.

The mugham "Rast" was played on the ghazal of Muhammad Fuzuli. The author of the idea is poet Salim Nasirli.

In the evening, hosted by Honoured Artist Azad Shukurov, mugham was performed, accompanied by artistic recitation.

Mugham singers performed accompanied by Ramin Rzayev (tar), Honoured Artist Farida Malikova (kamancha), Aygun Mehmanli (qanun), Sayyar Teymurov (naghar), Shaig Asadov (balaban), and Elnur Sadigzade (balaban). The concert aroused keen interest among the audience.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the centre's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

