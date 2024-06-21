American, Azerbaijani and Turkish musicians shine at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

A concert featuring laureates of international competitions Annelle Gregory (USA), Valid Agha (Azerbaijan), Bilgutay Kaan Öztürk (Turkiye) and Fagan Hasanli (Azerbaijan) has been held as part of the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The audience was particularly impressed by the performance of Gara Garayev's Violin Sonata in D minor and composition IV "Fantasy." The musicians' exceptional skill and artistry captivated all festival attendees.

Note that American violinist Annelle Gregory is an international competition laureate, first prize and audience award winner at the 2017 National Sphinx Competition and winner of the 2013 International Stradivarius Violin Competition.

The Baku International Piano Festival offers not only outstanding performances by virtuosos but also a luxurious atmosphere that inspires and delights music enthusiasts. Shahin Novrasli, a renowned jazzman, pianist, and laureate of international competitions, serves as the festival's founder and director.

Festival motto: May piano inspire you!

