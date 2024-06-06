Musical Theater to present theater production

6 June 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will once again present the musical comedy "Bakhtiyar" to theater lovers, Azernews reports.

The theater production is based on the music of the famous composer Tofig Guliyev and is staged by the chief director of the theater Javid Imamverdiyev.

The production conductor of the stage play is Honored Art Worker Fakhreddin Atayev, production designer- Elshan Sarkhanoglu, choir master-Vagif Mastanov, concertmaster- Samad Suleymanli, concertmaster-Fidan Babayeva, choreographer-Elvira Azizova

The performance is based on the motifs of the film "Bakhtiyar", which reflects the life and creativity of Rashid Behbudov, who left an indelible mark in the memory of millions with his charming and irreplaceable voice.

Azerbaijan's eminent singer and actor, Rashid Behbudov, successfully promoted national music worldwide.

Behbudov was already known as a soloist of various orchestras, but the fame that came after the film "The Cloth Peddler" changed his whole life.

His brilliant voice gained wide acclaim due to his lead role in the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", filmed based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. A touching love story could not leave the viewer indifferent.

Rashid Behbudov toured extensively, delivering concerts in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and Latin America.

The legendary singer always started and ended his concerts with the song Azerbaijan.

