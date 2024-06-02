Azerbaijani national dances presented in Ankara

2 June 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani national dances were presented at the concert of the Caucasian Dance Ensemble in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Before the concert program, information was given about the activities of people of Azerbaijani descent and other Caucasian origins in the dance circle operating in Ankara, mainly living in Kars and Igdir regions of Turkiye.

Then there were the performances of the Caucasian Dance Ensemble. The ensemble performed collective and individual national dances of the Caucasian peoples, as well as presented a number of theatrical dance scenes.

"Azerbaijan suite", "Naz eleme", "Uzundere", "Nalbaki" and others dances were shown.

Director of Azerbaijan Culture Center Samir Abbasov made a speech and said that the art of dance, which is an integral part of our country's culture, is as old as the history of our nation. As a proof of this, he said that elements of group dance were also reflected in the paintings carved on the rocks in the settlements of ancient people in the Gobustan region of Azerbaijan.

---

