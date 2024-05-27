From Waste to Art Int'l Exhibition unveils its collection to art enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th From Waste to Art International Exhibition has opened its doors to art lovers, Azernews reports.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of Temiz Seher OJSC (Clean City), IDEA Public Union, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and QGallery.

Themed "Create for Peace, the art project united 12 foreign and 18 local artists from nine countries who demonstrated examples of art made from waste and items considered unnecessary.

As part of the Green World Solidarity Year and preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan, creative people from around the world who have joined this initiative for environmental protection are calling for peace and eliminating environmental problems with their works.

The main goal of the exhibition, organized at the From Waste to Art Museum in Gala, is to attract people's attention to environmental protection, reduce the amount of waste and clearly show that objects considered unnecessary can be turned into works of art.

Over the past period, more than 200 creative people from 46 countries have taken part in the art project, which has been held since 2012.

Their works were showcased at From Waste to Art Museum, created on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the territory of the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz