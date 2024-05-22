DREAM FEST 2024 fast approaching

22 May 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The long-awaited DREAM FEST 2024 is expected to take place this summer. The music festival will take place from July 23 to 28 in Sea Breeze Resort in Baku, Azernews reports.

Initiated by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), the festival promises an unforgettable musical experience, featuring a lineup of both local and international artists.

"In the future, we are considering the creation of DREAM TV and DREAM RADIO, which we will develop in an international concept," Emin Agalarov said.

Moreover, DREAM FEST 2024 will be broadcast on the Russian NTV channel.

Recall that Emin Agalarov made an official statement about the launch of a festival during the Zhara Fest in Dubai.

The geography of performing countries will expand to a global scale: Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, etc.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz