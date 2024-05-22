Daryanur carpet to be demonstrated in Latvian museum [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented Daryanur carpet, belonging to the Garabagh carpet group, Azernews reports.

The unique exhibit was recreated for the Janis Akurater Museum operating in Latvia.

The director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honoured Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, the Chairman of the Latvian Parliament, Daiga Mierina, the director of the Latvian Memorial Museums Association, Rita Meinerte, and the director of the Janis Akuratera Museum, Maira Valtere, attended the presentation ceremony.

The speakers noted that the joint project, implemented within the framework of the agreement signed between the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Latvian Memorial Museums Association, is a contribution to the development of bilateral cultural ties.

The project manager is the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honoured Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova.

It was also brought to attention that the carpet, reflected in the black-and-white archival photograph stored in the Janis Akurater Museum, was examined by Azerbaijani and foreign experts, and its material, colour, and size revealed that the Daryanur carpet belongs to the Garabagh group.

The same piece of art that was once in the Janis Akurater House was woven again in the traditional technologies department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

With the participation of the guests, a ceremony was held to cut the Daryanur carpet from the loom in accordance with ancient traditions.

A letter of gratitude was presented to those who contributed to the creation of this work of art.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

