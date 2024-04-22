Parviz Abasov's solo exhibition to open in Baku

Baku Museum Center invites art lovers to enjoy Parviz Abasov's solo exhibition on April 26, Azernews reports.

The exhibition titled "Biz kimik, məclis onun məclisidir" dedicated to the prominent poet, master of the ghazal and meykhana genre, Honored Artist Aliagha Vahid (1895-1965).

Parviz Abasov is one of the talented young artists representing contemporary Azerbaijani art.

He is the author of numerous works in the fields of painting, sculpture and illustration, reflecting an individual creative approach with a very interesting artistic style.

According to the concept, the opening of the exhibition is planned to begin with an original show, which will start with the demonstration of a fragment from the film "Ghazelkhan", telling about the life of Aliagha Vahid.

The film fragment features the lines from the verse "Biz kimik, məclis onun məclisidir", which is reflected in the title of the exhibition.

During the introductory part, four or six actors will portray characters created by the artist in colorful costumes against the backdrop of music from this film. This will be followed by the grand opening of the exhibition.

The main idea of the exhibition is to preserve old Baku and its traditions. Each of the art works contains memorable moments of ancient Baku city, taking the viewer on a journey through time.

Parviz Abasov's love for Baku and its traditions complements the works not only in theme, but also in style and drawing technique. Such paintings as "Mardakan", "Bilgah", "Simple Evenings" describe the wedding traditions of the past, the streets of Baku and its residents playing backgammon in the mehelle (courtyard).

The fading traditions of old Baku and devotion to the city attracted the artist to create a number of works on this topic.

These art works form a significant part of the exhibition, demonstrating the decorative line in the work of the artist, who strives to reflect the combination of tradition and modernity in these paintings.

The main factor indicating his interest in nationality and traditionalism is the sincere images that he creates.

The artist's compositions "Men's salon", "Back to homeland", "No money, no funny", "Puzzle", "Dear Baku residents and guests of our city", "Kubrick", "Li homies", "Wife, if only I had money, Let's take a walk", "Azneft", "Face of Baku" and other works have a spiritual and artistic character.

The first thing that attracts attention in Parviz Abasov's creativity is the bright colors that correlate with modern shapes and lines. We can say that these works are the most beautiful manifestation of the artist’s choice of color.

Topics touched upon by the artist: space, city landscapes - street, bridge, house, etc. created through the wonderful colors of the artist’s creative imagination.

Through them, the artist tries to show and embody his individual (different) creative world and artistic abilities.

Illustrations by Parviz Abbasov are no less remarkable in theme and technique. In the examples of illustrations he created, one can also observe the author’s appeal to various topics, as well as to the image of Baku. In the artist’s compositions, the leading place is occupied by elements of collage and installation, which are most reflected in the artist’s picturesque subjects.

It should be especially emphasized that the works of Parviz Abbasov demonstrate the synthesis and successful unification of two different times. The exhibition also includes interesting paintings from the “Love is...” series and sculptures of the famous rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur, who formed a separate page in performing culture and entered the history of world music.

It is also expected that the event will be accompanied by a video installation and a show program specially prepared for this exhibition. The exhibition will feature 80 paintings, 20 illustrations and 13 sculptures by the artist.

Exhibition opening hours: April 27-30 from 10.00 to 18.00 (free admission)

Address: Baku city, Neftchilar Avenue 49, Museum Center (4th floor)

Note that Parviz Abasov was born in 1992 in Baku. His interest in drawing began as a child. Already at a young age, he took his first steps in the world of art, attending various drawing clubs, painting and sculpture from the age of 6-7. He received his first art education in 2008-2012 at the Azim Azimzadeh Art College, majoring in sculpture.

In 2015-2019, he received a bachelor's degree in this specialty at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. In an effort to further improve his skills and abilities in sculptural creativity, Parviz Abasov continued his studies at the academy (2021-2022), receiving a master's degree upon completion.

There he also took sculpture lessons from the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, the outstanding sculptor Fuad Salayev, whose training in his creative workshop played an exceptional role in Abasov becoming a good artist in the future.

Despite the fact that Parviz Abasov was educated in the field of sculpture, he was able to find his creative path in painting.

As the artist says, he can better express himself with the help of colors and comfortably convey his message to the viewer.

A painting created by Abasov with a positive character, more precisely, with the help of a color palette, can convey emotional positivity to the viewer who looks at it. Although his works do not carry any special philosophical content, they convey the energy of creation and delight.

Parviz Abasov's creative activity is a great impetus for the development of Azerbaijani painting in the modern context.

Since 2019, he has been a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union. He actively participates in many exhibitions and art competitions.

In 2016, Abasov took part in the exhibition titled "Shoes", organized by Gallery 25, with the sculptural work "New Step".

Parviz Abasov also participated in the art competition "Shipping - 160", organized in 2018 in connection with the 160th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), and the exhibition "100 Shades of the Century", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in 2023.

In 2019, the artist created a bust of the great Turkish commander, General of the Ottoman army Nuri Pasha, which was installed in the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

