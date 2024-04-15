Winners of Greater Caucasus Cup 2024 announced [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 April 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Centre in Shaki has hosted the Greater Caucasus Cup 2024 Dance and Art Competition.

The competition was co-organised by the Azerbaijan Youth Union Public Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

Participants from Baku and Sumgait, as well as music schools, culture houses, and associations from Yevlakh, Barda, Tovuz, Agdash, Shaki, and other cities, participated in the competition in dance and various types of arts, including academic instruments, folk musical instruments, vocals, and drawing.

The winners of the large-scale competition, consisting of five parts, were evaluated by professional judges.

The award ceremony was chaired by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Zakir Aliyev.

"It is important to organise such competitions for children and youth so that they can discover and demonstrate their talents, to create stage culture and self-confidence, as well as to develop cultural dialogue. We pay special attention to such competitions. Our duty is to support them because they are our future," said Zakir Aliyev.

The head of the project and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, stressed the significance of the Great Caucasus Cup 2024.

"Thanks to the participants who participated in the competition, we see an interest in art among children and young people. They are constantly striving to improve. I am sure that they will represent Azerbaijan properly at all times and everywhere," said Aziz Azizov.

The Greater Caucasus Cup 2024 brought together young talents from Shaki Art School's dance team, Children's Music School No. 4, Children's Music School No. 1 named after Habil Aliyev, Agdash city, Alov Dance Ensemble and Nargis Dance Ensemble.

