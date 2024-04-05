Azerbaijan Composers' Union presents book about Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Composers' Union has launched a new project. The book dedicated to the founder of Azerbaijani professional music Uzeyir Hajibayli was published within the initiative, Azernews reports.

The book is a collection of selected scientific articles compiled on the basis of reports that were presented at musicological conferences held by the Composers' Union as part of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The initiator, leader, and author of the book's introductory article is the chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences, Professor, and People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

The publication includes 17 extensive scientific publications with research views on the creative heritage of the great classic.

Opening the presentation with an introductory speech, Frangiz Alizade noted that the Azerbaijan Composers' Union has taken an active part in the work of the traditional Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival for almost 15 years, organising chamber music concerts, meetings with foreign guests, as well as scientific conferences.

"Over these years, we have accumulated a lot of valuable research material, interestingly representing various facets of the creativity and activity of Uzeir Hajibeyli, as well as his colleague and friend Muslim Magomayev. Based on this, the idea was born to publish the most interesting and relevant reports in the form of a collection of scientific articles, which we present today. We hope that the book will be of interest to both professionals and lovers of musical art, and will also become another valuable source for studying the history of national academic music," said Frangiz Alizade.

The book presentation was also attended by the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Honoured Artist, Professor Zemfira Gafarova, Honoured Artist, Vice-Rector of the Baku Music Academy, Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade, Honoured Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Professor Kamila Dadashzade, scientific editor of the book, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Gunay Mammadova, and editor, Associate Professor Aytan Babayeva.

All speakers stressed the importance of this publication, which makes a new contribution to the study of Uzeyir Hajibayli's life and creativity.

The musical part of the event featured the immortal works of Uzayir Hajibayli, including Nigar's aria and Koroglu's aria from Koroglu opera, Gulchohra's aria and Asgar's song from the The Cloth Peddler operetta, Sansiz romance-ghazal (arranged for piano by G. Burshtein), performed by People's Artists Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano) and Ulviya Hajibayova(piano), Honored Artist Farida Aliyeva (tenor), Gulnaz Eldarli and Gunel Rahimova (piano).

