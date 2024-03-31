Ganja hosts closing ceremony of events dedicated to eminent mugham singer [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

31 March 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Urban Center of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a closing ceremony of a series of events dedicated to the legendary mugham and folk singer, People's Artist Jabbar Garyagdioghlu.

The project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti) was co-organised by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Central Aran, and Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Departments of Culture with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry within the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti), Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the author of the project idea, director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov noted the project aims at promoting the classical examples of Azerbaijan's musical art in the regions through educational activities in order to bring folk music to the general public and modern youth.

The project features series of events are dedicated to prominent cultural and artistic figures. Previously, evenings dedicated to the classics of composer art Fikret Amirov and Gara Garayev were presented.

The official part was followed by a concert program with participation of representatives of Ganja, Samukh, Goygol and Goranboy.

