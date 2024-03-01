Ganja to launch new project "Our Musical Identity" [PHOTOS]

A new project, "Our Musical Identity," has been launched in the country.

The project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union, within the framework of which evenings dedicated to ashug art and epics will be held, Azernews reports.

The Urban Centre under the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall hosted the literary and artistic event "Evening of the Epic" (Dastan axşamı).

At the opening ceremony, the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, spoke about the state`s concern for ashiq art, which is the basis of national folk art and is included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. It was noted that the main goal of the project is to promote national values among young people and present the ancient heritage to the general public. Ashugs Elbrus Huseynov and Shokhrat Karimov performed at the music evening.

Note that an evening dedicated to the memory of the Azerbaijani ashiq art and saz performer Ashiq Alasgar will be held on March 2 at 19:00.

