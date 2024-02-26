Pianist from US plays piece mourning victims of Khojaly massacre [VIDEO]

26 February 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Famous pianist, laureate of international competitions, founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society in the US, Doctor of Philosophy in art history, and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Nargiz Aliyarova has performed the composition “Ballad about Motherland” dedicated to the memory of the Khojaly massacre victims, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The author of the composition is the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Sujaddinov, and the director - the founder of Old Stone Films, Elmar Bayramov.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered; eight families were completely wiped out; 130 children lost one of their parents; and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1,275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

On September 19–20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15, last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag in Khojaly.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz