Eco-fashion with elements of gurama art showcased in Baku [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has hosted a presentation of the new project titled "Upcycle Twenty" by Sabina Zulalova.

The project is a collection with elements of gurama (national patchwork art), the theme of ecology and support for people with disabilities, Azernews reports.

The title of the project reveals the topic of using waste materials. Designer, founder of the NGO Intellectual Society for Environmental Support, Sabina Zulalova, presented her Vintage collection, breathing new life into costumes from previous collections, enriching them with elements from gurama.

There has been a call for designers to use waste pieces of fabric to create new collections, as the work of factories pollutes the atmosphere and landfills are filled with waste, which inevitably affects climate change.

Video material was presented on this topic, followed by a speech by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource's representative, Khanim Jannatova.

Famous singer and composer Sevinj Aghasiyeva (SIVVA) performed a colourful concert. The host of the evening was model and actress Natella Karimova.

The event was also attended by people with disabilities, whose handicrafts were exhibited at the fair. It was noted that individuals from the Centre for Vocational Labour Rehabilitation under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population completed a two-month course on studying the ancient art of gurama on the territory of the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

Project participants, including veterans of the Garabagh War, were awarded valuable prizes.

