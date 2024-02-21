Baku hosts concert dedicated to outstanding singer Rashid Behbudov [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

21 February 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio has hosted a concert dedicated to the outstanding Azerbaijani singer Rashid Behbudov (1915-1989).

The concert program featured the orchestra and soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall- People's Artist Sarkhan Sarkhan, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, Honoured Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, as well as Abbas Ahmad, Samir Piriyev, Vasif Bayramov, Rustam Jafarov, Ali Mammadov, Vagif Nagiyev, and many others.

During the concert, the musicians performed legendary songs from Rashid Behbudov's repertoire, which were met by an enthusiastic applause.

Azerbaijan's eminent singer and actor, Rashid Behbudov, successfully promoted national music worldwide.

Behbudov was already known as a soloist of various orchestras, but the fame that came after the film "The Cloth Peddler" changed his whole life.

His brilliant voice gained wide acclaim due to his lead role in the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", filmed based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. A touching love story could not leave the viewer indifferent.

Rashid Behbudov toured extensively, delivering concerts in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and Latin America.

The legendary singer always started and ended his concerts with the song Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz