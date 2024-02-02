Acceptance of applications for CINEMO Mobile Film Festival ends

2 February 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

The acceptance of applications for the first CINEMO Mobile Film Festival finished on January 31 at 23:59, Azernews reports.

"The festival's organising committee has begun viewing mobile films presented at the first CINEMO Mobile Film Festival in Azerbaijan. The committee is checking the mobile films' compliance with the project requirements and conditions. Furthermore, the mobile films will be presented to the jury for evaluation. I wish all participants good luck," said the festival founder and director, Ruslan Sabirli.

The winners of the festival will receive cash prizes in the following amounts:

Feature Film: first place – 2,000 AZN, second place – 1,500 AZN, third place – 1,200 AZN;

Documentary Film: first place – 1,500 AZN, second place – 1,200 AZN, third place – 1,000 AZN;

Social Video: first place – 1,200 AZN, second place – 1,000 AZN, third place – 800 AZN.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival, which takes place under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, Telefona çək!" aims at supporting the creative activity of youth, popularizing mobile film production among youth, increasing youth knowledge in the field of cinema, identifying talented mobile photographers and filmmakers, promoting social values through the wide possibilities of mobile film, and establishing creative connections between young talents.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency as part of the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə) organised by the Culture Ministry.

More information can be found on the festival website: www.cinemoff.com.

