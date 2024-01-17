Ganja State Philharmonic Hall launches project for youth

17 January 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a new project, "Youth of Ganja" (Gəncənin gəncləri).

The project, timed to Youth Day (February 2), aims to identify young talents who live and create in Ganja, Azernews reports.

As part of the exhibition, young artists, sculptors, and photographers will demonstrate their art works.

To participate in the project, please send your personal data and photographs of your art pieces to the Philharmonic's Instagram page. The works will be accepted until January 27.

For more information, please contact:

+994 (0) 50 873 37 10.

