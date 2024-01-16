Carpet Museum demonstrates everlasting national heritage [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented an exhibition "Everlasting National Heritage".

The exhibition displays up to 30 rare carpets, carpet products, embroidery, national costumes and precious jeweler, artistic metal and ceramic utensil samples of the 17th – 20th centuries, as well as the modern ones, conserved between 2022 and 2023 at the Conservation, Restoration and Prophylactic Control on Carpet and Decorative-Applied Art Department, Azernews reports.

The presented artworks have been given the second breath in virtue of the extensive efforts of the professional conservators of the museum.

Many public and cultural figures participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In her speech, the acting director of the National Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, noted that one of the most responsible and important areas of museum activity is conservation and restoration work.

She emphasized that the Carpet Museum, conserving carpets and examples of decorative and applied arts, has become a prestigious scientific center in this field.

The Carpet Museum has consistently organized master classes with invited specialists from Russia, Germany, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, who shared the secrets of this art with their Azerbaijani colleagues to further improve their skills.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, Vice-Rector for Scientific and Creative Work of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Cultural Worker Sadagat Aliyeva, professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Honored Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov, director of the Scientific Restoration Center of Museum Values and Memorabilia, Honored Cultural Worker Zarifa Malikova, Honored Artist, Restoration Artist, Head of the Scientific and Restoration Department of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Natig Safarov hailed the museum's work in conserving carpets and samples of decorative and applied art.

It was brought to the attention that the National Carpet Museum has become an influential scientific center in the field of conservation of carpets and other decorative and applied art representatives.

Throughout the years, the museum has been carrying out the conservation of hundreds of exhibits to pass our national and cultural heritage to the following generations.

Majority of these exhibits are on display at the Carpet Museum, others-at its Shusha Branch, and the rest are showcased at various exhibitions.

Next, guests of the event got acquainted with the exhibits. The exhibition will last until January 21.

The master-class on textile conservation was also held as part of the exhibition.

The master class was conducted by experts of the museum's carpet and decorative-applied art conservation, restoration and preventive control department.

