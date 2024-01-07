Dream Fest 2024: Exciting addition to country's vibrant music scene [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 January 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

With its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, Azerbaijan has increasingly become a sought-after destination for music lovers. The country has established itself as a haven for music enthusiasts, offering diverse and vibrant music festivals that suit every taste.

One of the most anticipated festivals set to take place this summer is DREAM FEST 2024.

Initiated by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), the festival promises to be a spectacular addition to the country's vibrant music festival scene.

The International Music Festival-DREAM FEST 2024 will take place on July 24-28 at Sea Breeze Resort. Emin Agalarov (EMIN) made an official statement about the launch of a festival during the Zhara Fest in Dubai.

The geography of performing countries will expand to a global scale: Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, etc. Spectators will enjoy five days of grand open-air on the shores of the Caspian Sea, an incredible show, and performances by 250 artists.

"In the summer, the Sea Breeze Resort will host the DREAM FEST music festival - an impressive event in the history of world music festivals. We want to bring a completely new perspective to festival culture. Musicians from different countries, Eurovision stars from different years will take part in DREAM FEST. Incredible scale and grandiose plans as always," said the festival organiser, Emin Agalarov.

DREAM FEST 2024 is expected to draw in crowds from across the globe, showcasing an eclectic lineup of renowned artists and emerging talents.

TV viewers will also be able to feel like direct participants in the event by watching the television version of the festival.

The festival-goers are sure to be enchanted by this large-scale music event.

