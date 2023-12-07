President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with TURKPA Secretary General

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has met with TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Azernews reports.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aktoty Raimkulova first of all congratulated the Republic of Turkiye on the 100th anniversary of its Republic Day.

At the meeting Aktoty Raimkulova highlighted the activities of the foundation, which implements projects aimed at protecting, studying and popularizing the rich culture and heritage of the Turkic world, strengthening historical and cultural ties between the Turkic peoples.

By emphasizing the existing cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, she expressed confidence in the further expansion of cooperation between organizations in the field of protection and promotion of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

Aktoty Raimkulova and TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, as well as the implementation of joint projects discussion.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

