New President of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation appointed [PHOTOS]

28 November 2023

Laman Ismayilova

Aktoty Raimkulova has been appointed as the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Heads of State of the Turkic Countries announced the decision at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova expressed her gratitude to Gunay Afandiyeva for her contribution to the development of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

In turn, Gunay Afandiyeva wished Aktoty Raimkulova success in continuing the activities of the organization and expressed gratitude to the staff for the joint work done with great love and enthusiasm during her tenure.

President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that the organization will intensively continue its further projects and activities in order to further deepen common ethnic, cultural and historical ties in the Turkic world.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

