Azerbaijani musicians demonstrate all beauty of mugham music [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has demonstrated the beauty of mugham music.

Fascinating concert took place at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio at the initiative of the project director Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva, the theater's choir and symphony orchestra as well as leading soloists People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov and Nazakat Teymurova, Honored Artists - Tayyar Bayramov, Gulistan Aliyeva, Sabuhi Ibaev , Arzu Aliyeva, Ilkin Akhmedov, singers Mutallim Demirov, Ravana Amiraslanli, Mirali Saryzade, Khayal Huseynov and others delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.

The concert program included excerpts from the operas Leyli and Majnun, Ashug Gharib, Natavan, as well as folk songs, mughams and tasnifs.

The musicians were accompanied by People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored Artists Elkhan Mansurov (tar), Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and an instrumental ensemble.

The concert program aroused great public interest. The musical works totally captivated the audience.

