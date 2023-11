19 November 2023 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

A charity bazaar is being held at NATO headquarters on 19 November. Azerbaijan's representation to NATO actively participates in the event. Various products produced by our country and dishes of our cuisine are presented at the stands belonging to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani stands were created thanks to the sponsorship of Savalan Company.

---

