ArtVerg: Film about Danish artist shown in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A film screening of "The Artist's Wife" has been held at Landmark Baku Cine Club as part of the ArtVerg project.

The film tells the story of the Danish artist Marie Tripke, who married Peder Severin Krøyer, a world-famous painter. They were one of the most famous married couples in the country, widely admired.

Famous figures of that time - politicians, aristocrats, scientists, writers, and royalty - dreamed of Krøyer painting their portraits. It was a great honor for them. And the artist could set any price for his work. And Marie was called the most beautiful woman in Europe.

However, the relationship between the spouses was difficult, as Krøyer suffered from a hereditary mental disorder. From a cheerful and joyful person, he could turn into a crazy monster in an instant. Meeting the Swedish composer Hugo Alfvén, whom Marie fell in love with, seemed like a step towards salvation.

After the screening, the guests of the event expressed their opinions about the film and Peder Severin Krøyer, his beautiful canvases stored in museums.

ArtVerg project is co-organized by NGO Arts Council of Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel. The curator of the project is Islam Mammadov, moderator Elshan Ibrahimov.

The project features film screenings, discussions and lectures by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz