Prominent Azerbaijani writer's book “The Mastery of Fuzuli” published in Germany

The famous Azerbaijani writer and literary scholar Mir Jalal Pashayev's book "Fuzuli Artifact" was published by the well-known German publishing house Ergon-Nomos, Bibliotheca Academica - among the selected publications in the field of Oriental studies.

The book was translated into German by Michael Reinhard Hess, docent of the University of Giesen, orientalist-scientist, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Besides, Hess, who defended his doctoral dissertation on our genius poet Imadeddin Nasimi at the Free University of Berlin, is also known to Azerbaijani and European readers as the author of the book "Shushan's Legacy".

Mir Jalal, the founder of Azerbaijani Fuzuli studies, defended his PhD thesis on "Poetic features of Fuzuli" in 1940 and expanded it in 1958 and published it as a monograph under the name "Fuzuli art". The monograph reflects scientific research on the literary creativity and art of our genius poet Muhammad Fuzuli, who lived and created in the 16th century, as well as the culture of poetry and artistic prose. In his book, Mir Jalal managed to scientifically present the general literary landscape of Fuzuli's work in addition to examining individual issues and motives.

Muhammad Fuzuli is considered one of the well-known poets of the classical literature of the Turkic peoples, at the same time, because he was able to create an example of literary craftsmanship by writing "Divan" in the three main languages of his time - Turkish, Arabic, and Persian.

The German scholar's knowledge of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian languages, in accordance with the requirements of Fuzuli's time, allowed him to explore the depths of Fuzuli and Mir Jalal's works and present them to European readers. Orientalist-scientist Hess also wrote the "Introduction" to the book and conducted a scientific-critical analysis of the literary and historical-political environment of both the Fuzuli and Mir Jalal periods. The German scholar wrote explaining to the Western reader about the bans and interferences applied to literature by the Soviet-communist regime, that despite the ideological limitations of the time, Mir Jalal succeeded in researching and presenting Fuzuli as a national poet. In the book, Hess gave detailed explanations about the literary and scientific aspects of the work "Fuzuli's Craftsmanship".

According to Michael Reinhard Hess, "One of the other valuable features of the work "Fuzuli Artifact", which is the foundation of Fuzuli studies in Azerbaijan, is Mir Jalal's direct use of original sources for the investigation of numerous issues. It is for these reasons that, despite the fact that 80 years have passed since the date of its writing, no scientific work has been written about Fuzuli's work with depth and detail that can be compared with the scientific work of Mir Jalal. Even today, this work is an indispensable source for researchers of Fuzuli's creativity."

This monograph, dedicated to the study of Fuzuli's genius, is also of great importance in terms of conveying Mir Jalal's work to European readers. Mir Jalal's work "Fuzuli Craftsmanship" was included in the national bibliography of Germany.

