German publishing house Ergon-Nomos prints book Fuzuli's Mastery

The prestigious German publishing house Ergon Nomos has recently published in Bibliotheca Academica - in the series of selected publications on Oriental Studies Fuzuli´s Artistry (Füzuli sənətkarlığı) - a book by the famous Azerbaijani writer and literary scientist Mir Jalal Pashayev (1908-1978). The work is dedicated to the study of the life and works of the important Azerbaijani poet Füzuli (1494–1556) and is considered a milestone in this respect, Azernews reports.

Professor of Justus Liebig University Giessen, scholar-orientalist Dr. Michael Reinhard Hess is a translator of the Art of Fuzuli. Hess has defended his doctoral thesis on Azerbaijani great poet Imameddin Nasimi at the Free University of Berlin and become popular among Azerbaijani and European readers as the author of the “Legacy of Shusha”.

Mir Jalal, the founder of Fuzuli studies in Azerbaijan, defended his thesis (1940) on the Peculiarities of the poetry of Fuzuli, expanded and published it in 1958 as a monograph entitled Fuzuli´s Artistry. The monograph reflects the scientific research of literary creativity and art of Mahammad Fuzuli, the culture of poetry and artistic prose. The research by Mir Jalal provides insight into some philosophical and historical issues while studying a general literary panorama of Fuzuli poetry from the scientific point of view.

Great Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli is considered one of the famous poets of the classical literature of the Turkic peoples also because he created a piece of literary craftsmanship, having written the Divan in the three main languages of his time - Turkish, Arabic and Persian. The knowledge of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian languages allowed the German scientist to study the depths of Fuzuli poetry created (subject to the requirements of the time the great poet lived) in these languages, present his research as well as Mir Jalal’s works to European readers. He gave a profound scientific analysis of the linguistic and literary aspects of Mir Jalal's Fuzuli´s Artistry. The German scientist also wrote an Introduction to the book and provided a scientific and critical analysis of the literary and historical-political environment in which Fuzuli and Mir Jalal lived. Dr. Hess, explaining to Western readers the prohibitions applied to literature by the Soviet communist regime, wrote that despite the limitations imposed by the Soviet ideology, Mir Jalal managed to investigate and introduce Fuzuli as a national poet.

According to Dr. Hess, “One of the other valuables of Fuzuli´s Artistry by Mir Jalal is that the author uses primary sources in researching numerous topics. Even though 80 years have passed since its publishing, no scientific research of such depth and detail has been conducted, that could be compared to the scientific work by Mir Jalal. This work is still an indispensable source for researchers of Fuzuli masterpieces”.

This monograph, devoted to the analysis of the world of Fuzuli, is also of great importance for bringing the work of Mir Jalal to European readers. Fuzuli´s Artistry by Mir Jalal is included in the national bibliography database of Germany.

