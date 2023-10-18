Philharmonic Society to host evening of organ music

18 October 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society will host an evening of organ music dedicated to the memory of martyrs.

The concert will take place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall on October 25, Azernews reports.

The concert soloists are laureates of international competitions Nigar Mammadova (organ), Shafag Abdullayeva (organ), Sevinj Mirzali (kamancha), Aydin Aliheydar (organ) and Fidan Rashidova (organ), who will perform music pieces by Azerbaijani and Western European composers.

The real highlight of the concert will be the duet of organ and kamancha.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz