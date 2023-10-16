First Cultural Forum of Turkic World adopts Shusha Declaration [PHOTOS]

16 October 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

The First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World has adopted the Shusha Declaration.

In the declaration, gratitude was expressed on behalf of all participants to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support to the first cultural forum of the Turkic world. At the same time, the declaration conveyed the forum participants' welcoming the Great Return to Shusha, extensive restoration and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The declaration states:

1. On behalf of all participants, we thank the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev for his support to the First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World.

2. We welcome the Great Return to Shusha, Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 and the large-scale restoration and construction works and the revitalization of the cultural environment in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

3. During the 30-year occupation period, the Turkic world strongly condemns serious violations of international humanitarian law, such as the large-scale destruction of historical and cultural monuments, an integral part of the cultural heritage in Azerbaijan's Garabagh and East Zangazur as well as the smuggling and illegal circulation of cultural property, and is strongly condemned by all relevant international organizations. We demand a strict position on this issue.

4. We support the creation of new mechanisms for solving the current challenges in joint cooperation, taking into account the yesterday, today and tomorrow of Turkish culture within the framework of the discussions and extensive exchange of ideas held in Shusha.

5. We consider it necessary to strengthen our common cultural position through Turkish languages and literature and call for accelerating the transformation of this heritage into the digital environment.

6. Taking into account the positive result achieved within the framework of the First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, we welcome the creation of a network of Turkish World Heritage leaders, which will serve for joint action and sharing of best practices in the field of research, restoration, protection and promotion of Turkish historical and cultural heritage, and the start of regular platform activities.

7. We highly appreciate the establishment of the program of cultural routes in the Turkic world and the initiative to create the first cultural route as a promising joint project and call on all interested parties to actively participate in the advancement of this initiative.

8. We promote the digitization of culture, as well as common solutions that meet the challenges facing Turkish culture in the 21st century, and we propose the intensification of discussions on the creation of common markets of creative industries in the field of culture.

9. We note that the Turkic World Cultural Forum, established at the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is successful as an important universal platform that brings together representatives of all major stakeholders, and we suggest that the Forum be held every two years.

In conclusion, the forum participants took commemorative photos together.

The First Turkic World Cultural Forum was co-organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the International Turkish Academy (ITA) to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum featured three panels: "Turkish Languages and Literatures: Differentiation and Integration", "Best Practices in Protection and Restoration of Cultural and Historical Heritage" and "Creative Industries and Innovations".

