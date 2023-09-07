Over 200 costumes created for "The Legend of Love" ballet [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 September 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

After a long break, the ballet "Legend of Love" by the outstanding composer, People's Artist Arif Malikov will be shown in the author's homeland. For the historical presentation, more than 200 costumes, as well as decorations and props have been prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, based on Simon Virsaladze's original sketches. Azernews presents to your attention some of the costumes designed for the images of Mehmene Banu, Farhad and Shirin.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz