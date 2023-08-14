National Art Museum expands international cooperation

14 August 2023 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum never ceases to amaze art lovers with unique exhibits.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.

The museum also attaches great importance to international partnership.

National Art Museum has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Georgian National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and the First Deputy Director of the Georgian National Museum Nika Akhalbedashvili.

According to the agreement, both prestigious state art museums agreed to create appropriate conditions for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation relations in several areas.

The memorandum reflects such areas of activity as exhibition exchange; holding conferences, seminars, training related to museum work; exchange of experience in the protection, conservation and restoration of movable cultural property, creation of electronic catalogs; cooperation within the framework of international programs and projects, etc.

Recall that in order to expand cultural ties between the two countries, Chingiz Farzaliyev presented his personal exhibition at Georgian National Museum in April.

The exposition was held within the partnership between the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Georgian Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

The project was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the National Gallery of Georgia.

The exhibition was organized in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and marked the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Earlier, the National Art Museum started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye.

The partnership aimed at strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two countries.

Within tripartite protocol, the head of the National Art Museum's International Relations Department Konul Rafiyeva met with Izmir's administrative bodies, including head of the Izmir Department of Culture and Tourism Murat Karachanta and his deputy Kaan Erge.

It is also planned to organize an exhibition in Izmir that showcases the Turkish artworks, kept at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and implement modular training programs for museum staff.

