National musician releases new music album

Azerbaijani pianist and composer Abuzar Manafzade has released a new music album.

The music album themed "INSOMNIA" includes works by Azerbaijani composers, as well as Abuzar Manafzade's own compositions, Azernews reports.

The album were recorded with the participation of the Polish Chamber Orchestra Camerata.

The album was published with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund.

Abuzar Manafzade is the first Azerbaijani, who received a conductor's education at the University of Music and Performing Arts.

He simultaneously received a master's degree in piano at Anton Bruckner University in Linz.

