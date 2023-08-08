BN Team Orchestra to delight Baku audience with unforgettable show [EXCLUSIVE]

8 August 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Based in Kazakhstan, BN Team Orchestra never ceases to amaze music lovers with spectacular concerts. The orchestra has always surprised the listeners with a great variety of concert programs.

Its repertoire is constantly updated with new works in the original arrangement. The musicians are in a creative search, working on interesting ideas to once again please their fans.

Few days left before, BN Team Orchestra's performance in Baku, Azerbaijan. The orchestra will give two concerts at Heydar Aliyev Palace on August 24.

On the threshold of the concerts, the orchestra's directors Yernar Nurtazin and Berik Batyrkhan shared the details of the upcoming shows with AZERNEWS.

Q: What can you tell us about the history of the museum and its current activities?

A: The idea of creating a modern orchestra was born back in 2020. In 2022, BN Team Orchestra performed its first concert in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. The concert program themed "Star Boy" was dedicated to children. Furthermore, BN Team Orchestra delighted the audiences with concert programs: Music from the Best Series, Howard & Tyler, The World of Turkish Series, The World of Korean Dramas and Naruto.

The orchestra was created by two talented musicians Yernar Nurtazin and Berik Batyrkhan. The name of the orchestra comes from the first letter of their surnames (B - Batyrkhan, N - Nurtazin). Note that our young leaders are conductors with foreign higher education.

Q: What are you guided by while choosing the theme for your concerts?

A: When choosing a theme for a concert program, we always pay attention to two things. First of all, the quality and depth of music. This directly affects the scale of the project, since high-quality music is the result of a lot of work done. Relevance is another important detail for us when compiling a concert program. All concert programs must keep up with the times: we seek to share with our listeners what they are really interested in.

Q: In which countries has the BN Team Orchestra performed so far?

A: BN Team Orchestra has given more than 130 concerts. Over 40,000 spectators have enjoyed the orchestra's concert programs. BN Team Orchestra has repeatedly performed concert programs in twenty cities of Kazakhstan, as well as in Baku, Tashkent and Bishkek. The orchestra is planning to visit more countries with concert programs.

Q: Music lovers are looking forward to BN Team Orchestra's concerts in Baku. Could you tell us more about the upcoming concerts?

A: In Baku, we are planning to perform with highly-acclaimed concert programs themed "The World of Korean Dramas" and "The World of Turkish Series".

In more detail, that evening you will hear music from your favorite series performed by a symphony orchestra, choir, soloists and actors. All series will be screened on the big screen. The concert programs will be presented in our author's style with elements of certain productions. Each concert program involves not only musicians, technical team, but also the theater and film director, who thinks through the whole concept of the show. Recall that BN Team Orchestra has already performed in beloved Baku with the program "The World of Turkish Series".

Q: What musical projects are expected in the near future?

A: In the near future, BN Team Orchestra will thrill the audience with a concert program themed "Naruto". We also plan to create several new programs that we will announce on our platforms (Facebook/Instagram). So, stay tuned to know more details!

