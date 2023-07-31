Khatai Arts Center display colorful etude paintings [PHOTOS]

31 July 2023 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Khatai Arts Center ha displayed colorful etude paintings to increase the general public's interest in the visual arts and support young talents.

The Khatai Arts Center strive to present innovations, implement many projects, presenting expositions of different genres, Azernews reports.

The art works showcased in the corner were created in different periods as part of projects implemented by the Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Art Gallery.

Etude in fine arts - a preparatory sketch for a future work. In the etude, the master explores color, shape, texture, outlines the composition and details of the future work.

When an artist paints a canvas in a studio, he relies on sketches. As a rule, the etude is small work of art.

It can depict a landscape, portrait or still life, figures of people or animals, elements of architecture.

Sketches are drawn with a variety of materials - pencil, pastel, tempera, oil or gouache paints, watercolors. For a long time, the study was considered only an auxiliary drawing.

From the end of the 19th century, etude has been regarded as an independent art work.

In contemporary exhibitions, sketches are often displayed alongside completed paintings and sculptures.

The etude paintings aroused great interest among art lovers.

