Forum of Azerbaijani Language and Literature to be held for first time

The Forum of Azerbaijani Language and Literature will be held for the first time on September 2-4.

The event is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education as part of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The forum will bring together well-known linguists and literary critics, writers and publishers. Forum of Azerbaijani Language and Literature will start in in the city of Shamakhi on September 2, a hometown of Azerbaijan's outstanding writers and cultural figures. The event will continue in Baku on September 3-4.

Within the forum, the literary and scientific community will highlight the role of the Azerbaijani language and literature in the development and promotion of the national culture, maintaining the purity of the Azerbaijani language, following modern literary processes.

The event will also cover the ideological essence and problems of children's literature in the country, the state of the national book industry and state support in this area, as well as topical issues of development and promotion of reading, the factor of literature in the development of theater and cinema, and other areas.

The opinions and suggestions of experts within the framework of the forum will be summarized and reflected in the state program "Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040".

Those wishing to take part in the forum must register by August 25 on the Culture Ministry's website.

