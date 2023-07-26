Filmmakers Union starts filming of new documentary [PHOTOS]

26 July 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union has started the filming of the new documentary "Looking For the Yellow Bride" (Sarı Gəlinin sorağında).

The full-length documentary will be produced within the project "Western Azerbaijan: our material and cultural heritage", announced by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, Azernews reports.

The head of the project is People's Artist, Chairman of the Union Rasim Balayev.

The screenwriter of the film is Fuzuli Sabiroglu, director-Mubariz Naghiyev, cameraman-Fahir Samadoglu, producer- is Ali Isa Jabbarov, secretary of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union and the line producer is Ismayil Gasimov.

The film will be broadcast in English and Armenian. In addition to the documentary film, it is planned to prepare websites and infographics (in Armenian and English) on the mentioned topic within the project.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

The union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz