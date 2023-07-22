Musical Theater concludes its 113th season

22 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has concluded its 113th season with the play "Sən elə bir zirvəsən".

The play was staged to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan's professional theater, Azernews reports.

The artistic director of the play is Aligismet Lalayev, screenwriter is Honored Artist Mubariz Hamidov, production director-Javid Imamverdiyev, production conductor-Honored Artist Fakhraddin Atayev, choirmaster-Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, ballet master-Honored Artist Emin Aliyev, director's assistant-Afer Taghiyeva.

The theater's soloists, including Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Saida Sharifaliyeva, President's prize winners Mehriban Zaliyeva, Samadzade Khasiyev, actors Aydan Hasanova, Hidayat Aliyev, Shaban Jafarov, Turkel Tariqpeyma, Emin Zeynalli, as well as members of the theater's choir and ballet staff participated in this stage play, prepared as a musical history-essay.

Note that the theater has successfully toured the cities of Ganja and Shaki with this play.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz