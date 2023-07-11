National conductor: Silk Road Festival already makes big name for itself [PHOTOS]

11 July 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

The 12th Silk Road International Music Festival in Shaki has become a bright event in cultural life.

The music festival united many outstanding musicians, composers and orchestras.

Principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has taken part in the music festival for the second time.

" I have been invited to participate in the 12th Silk Road International Music Festival for the second time. The festival has already made a big name for itself, bringing together incredibly talented and acclaimed musicians, orchestras, dance groups, etc. The large-scale event never leaves local musical groups unattended. The Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater cooperates quite closely with the festival's artistic director Frangiz Alizade. We perform her musical works with great pleasure. I have performed both orchestral and operatic works on numerous occasions," Ayyub Guliyev told AZERNEWS.

Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev recalled that the State Opera and Ballet Theater has repeatedly participated in the festival, delighting the spectators with Uzeyir Hajibayli's operas "Leyli and Majnun" and "The Cloth Peddler".

The opera "Intizar" by chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade to the libretto of the rector of the Moscow State University's Baku branch, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences, academician Nargiz Pashayeva became the highlight of the festival's 12th edition.

"Opera Intizar takes a special place in my work. I fondly remember how the opera was presented at the State Opera and Ballet Theater. Frangiz Alizade is a true professional and treats her work with all her heart.

She puts a lot of effort into organizing the festival, which is impossible not to notice," the conductor said.

People's Artist Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Ramil Gasimov, Sabina Vahabzade, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Samir Samadov, young soloists Taleh Yakhyayev, Fahmin Ahmadli, Aysel Ibrahimova, Vugar Aliyev took part in the opera production, staged by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

"I would like to note a breathtaking performance of the theater's soloists.

Taleh Yakhyayev played the negative character in the opera-Yad Adam. Ramil Gasimov and Inara Babayeva embodied the main opera characters-Arif and Malak. Akram Poladov sang the part of Said kishi, while Sabina Bahabzade performed the role of Asli for the first time. The appearance of Tural Aghayev at the end of the first act made a strong impression on the audience. Fahmin Ahmadli performed the role of Itkin. The appearance of Ilaha Afandiyeva and Aysel Ibrahimova on the stage in the role of gossips brightened up the opera production even more," said Ayyub Guliyev.

The conductor emphasized that the opera involved such musical instruments as kamancha kanun, zurna. The young mugham singer Anar Omerov thrilled the audience with "Karabakh Shikastasi", one of the rhythmic Azerbaijani mughams.

"I cannot fail to note the worthy performance of the Symphony Orchestra.The opera house choir also demonstrated a magnificent work. In this regards, I would like to note Samir Samadov's work. As always, he brilliantly performed the part of Dervish. I think they left a wonderful impression on the audience. And now we are looking forward to Frangiz Alizade's new masterpieces," he concluded.

The Silk Road Music Festival International Music Festival was held under the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Shaki Executive Power and the Culture Ministry.

