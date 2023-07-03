Young talents fascinates music lovers at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 July 2023 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku International Piano Festival has been remembered for music lovers by a huge number of events.

Within the festival, young talents have demonstrated a series of art works inspired by music, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the festival guests also enjoyed a fascinating concert themed "We are the future", which brought together talented and promising musicians Ayten Naghizade, Rania Rzayeva, Abdurrahman Rzayev, Charles Naylor, Huseyn Hagverdizadeh, Adnan Karimli, Madina Pashayeva, Maryam Akhundzadeh, Isa Baghirov, Ramal Huseynov, Javad Mammadov, Huseyn Karimov and Mirsamad Novrasli.

Young musicians delighted the audience with classical, folk and jazz compositions on the piano. The concert was met with a standing ovation.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most demanding music lovers, giving vivid emotions.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

