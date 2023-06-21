Azerbaijani, Indian musicians dazzle at Int'l World of Mugham Festival [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

The concert "Muraagam" project brought together prominent representatives of traditional and folk music, People's Artist Sakina Ismayilova, Indian classical music performer Vasumathi Badrinathan, Indian violinist and composer Jyotsna Srikanth, Azernews reports.

Note that Sakina Ismayilova has already performed with Indian musicians within the "Muraagam" project. Together, they gave concerts in some Indian cities.

The concert program includes Rast mugham, Raga (improvisation in Indian classical music), creating a traditional musical synthesis.

The soloist Vasumathi Badrinathan, who shared the same stage with Sakina Ismayilova is a versatile performer. South Indian classical singer Vasumathi creates a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity in her singing style. He has given numerous concerts on tour in Europe, Asia, and the countries of the Pacific Ocean basin.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The music festival will run until June 25.

