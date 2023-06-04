National premiere of short animated film held at YARAT Contemporary Art Center [PHOTOS]

4 June 2023 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the International Children's Day, the national premiere of the short animated film "Hadis" was held at the YARAT Contemporary Art Center.

According to the Azerbaijan Animation Association, the film "Hadis" directed by Nazrin Agamaliyeva is symbolically about a young girl fighting for justice in an unjust world ruled by crows.

The short animated film "Hadis" is dedicated to the 22-year-old Azerbaijani Turk Hadis Najafi, who was killed by the security forces on September 21, 2022, during protests in Iran. The screenplay is dedicated to those fighting against gender, ethnic and cultural discrimination in Iran.

Mugham music was played at the beginning of the event. Tar player (tarzen) Afgan Iskandarov, singer Mirali Sarizade, kamancha player Farid Babayev performed the songs "Separation" and "Garagila" for the audience.

After the screening of the film, there was a question-and-answer session with the creative team.

It should be noted that this year the film "Hadis" was included in the competition of the Annesi International Animation Film Festival, which is known as the largest and leading animation festival in the world. The film was selected among 3250 films from 112 countries in the competition. It should be noted that only 71 films were awarded in the short film category. Being included in the Annesi competition is an important achievement for the Azerbaijani film industry.

The producer of the film is Rashid Agamaliyev, the consultant is Masud Panahi, the leading animator is Andrea Szelesova, the editor is Jorge Sánchez Calderon, the composer is Ondrej Zavadil. Zohra Karimi, who voiced the film, Rafiq Mammadli is the editor. The song of the famous Azerbaijani musician Sevda Alakbarzade is played in the score of the film.

The film "Hadis" produced by "ANIMAFILM Studio" animation studio was shot with the financial and idea support of "Northern California Azerbaijani Culture Center". Azerbaijan Animation Association, "Akinchi" platform and "Skwigly" online animation magazine provided media support to the film.

