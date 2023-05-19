DokuBaku Film Festival announces call entry for 7th edition

19 May 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

DokuBaku Film Festival announces the call entry for the 7th edition. The main topic of this year's edition is "CosmoDarwinism: The Age of Aquarius". The festival will take place on 26 September – 1 October, 2023.

Artificial intelligence, cloning and space tourism have become realities of our lives. Humanity erases the line between the unknown and the real, between the acceptance of a deity and science. People are deviating from the usual and traditional perception of the world and establishing new rules, looking higher and moving further away from the Earth.

As a result of cataclysms and wars, our planet began to rotate faster, and the speed of our life is also increasing day by day. We live and work at an accelerated pace compared to that of our ancestors, whose way of life had not changed for several centuries. Today, modern technology dictates a new lifestyle, with which we are forced to agree in order to have time to live.

Now that humanity has entered the Age of Aquarius, we have to be ready for globalization and the rapid development of science, which is getting indistinguishable from magic. Ideas that seemed to be an invention of writers 30 years ago are being embodied and become part of our existence. At the same time, it brings individual inner freedom from dogmas and people’s personal responsibility for their lives, harmony and happiness. Time will show how well we will cope with the upcoming changes.

The festival aims to find out what documentarists think about the current changes and to share cinematic studies on how best humanity can deal with the challenges of our time: digitization and the frantic pace of life and those who proclaim the value of the human beings and their desire to succeed without the use of technology.

DokuBaku Film Festival invite all the filmmakers to share their ideas on the main competition presented in the following categories:

- Best International Feature Documentary

- Best International Short Documentary

- Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids)

- DokuDarwin: Best Azerbaijani Documentary

- No-Main competition

Earlybird Deadline is 25 May 2023

Regular Deadline is 25 June 2023

Late Deadline is 25 July 2023

The selected films will be announced on 25 August 2023

Submit your films on https://filmfreeway.com/DBIDFF

